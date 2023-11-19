Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

