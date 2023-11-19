Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

