Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,978,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

