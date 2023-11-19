Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $34.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after acquiring an additional 343,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

