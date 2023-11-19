Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Haleon has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Haleon by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Haleon by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,604,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 265,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

