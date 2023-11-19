BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$58.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

