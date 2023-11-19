Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $85.50

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,551,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

