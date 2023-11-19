Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.