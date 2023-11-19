OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,378 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.08 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

