First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

