StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 1.6 %

EFOI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

