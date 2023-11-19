Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBR opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

