Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.36.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $323,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

