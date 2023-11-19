GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

