Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Stock Up 1.6 %
GPP opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25.
Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
