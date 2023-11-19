Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

GPP opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

