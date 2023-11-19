DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.95 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.