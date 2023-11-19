Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $54.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,412,700 and have sold 15,507 shares worth $665,790. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.