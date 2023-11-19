Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

