SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

