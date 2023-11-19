United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.