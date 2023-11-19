Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

