Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
