Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

