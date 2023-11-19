WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRK

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

WRK opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.