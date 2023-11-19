UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

UWM Trading Up 0.4 %

UWM Announces Dividend

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,688.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 695,292 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.