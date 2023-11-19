DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DKNG opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

