The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

