Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average PT from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Zymeworks Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
