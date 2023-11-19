Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average PT from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

