Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $183.00

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $172.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

