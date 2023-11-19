IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,978 shares of company stock valued at $470,749. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

IDYA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.