Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $67.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 249.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

