Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on CLPBY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $10.94 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1498 dividend. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

