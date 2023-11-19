Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

