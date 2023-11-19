St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,723.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STJPF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.96) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.10) to GBX 1,063 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

