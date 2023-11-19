Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $80.38

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.