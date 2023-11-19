Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 6.8 %
JVA stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.