Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 6.8 %

JVA stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

