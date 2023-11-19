Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Insider Activity at Organovo
In other news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.