Roth Capital Trims Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price to $35.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.