Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

VIPS opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $175,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 511,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

