StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.64. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

