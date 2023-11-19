Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Aramark stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

