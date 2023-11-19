Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

