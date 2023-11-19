WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $11.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KLG stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick bought 93,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 153,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,769.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

