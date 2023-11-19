SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNC shares. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TSE:SNC opened at C$43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.62. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$44.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

