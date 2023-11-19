Benchmark Lowers GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Price Target to $20.00

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GENK. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 9.1 %

GENK opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

