Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CorMedix

CorMedix Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 323.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 2,081,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 614.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 467.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 127.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 477,084 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.