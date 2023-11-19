CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

CRMD stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

