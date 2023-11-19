Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.63. The company has a market cap of $307.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

