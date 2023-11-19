Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $39.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

