Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $39.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.