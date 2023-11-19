Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

In related news, Director Jill Desimone purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

