Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

HY stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $59.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

